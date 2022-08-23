Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Stake Raised by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 287.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,496,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,810,000 after buying an additional 93,461 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,753,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,615,000 after buying an additional 31,968 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,121,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,809,000 after buying an additional 137,924 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 856,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,075,000 after buying an additional 62,243 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 751,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,403,000 after acquiring an additional 25,763 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of VXF opened at $146.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.64 and its 200-day moving average is $149.42. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.69 and a fifty-two week high of $200.58.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

