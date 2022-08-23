Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Splunk were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Splunk by 11.5% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,738 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Splunk by 28.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,991 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Splunk by 58.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Splunk by 19.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,336 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after purchasing an additional 18,060 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SPLK. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.69.

Splunk stock opened at $106.20 on Tuesday. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $84.63 and a one year high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.73. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The company had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.84) earnings per share. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

