Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $50.97 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.94 and its 200 day moving average is $47.48. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $448.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.00 million. Research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.65%.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.60.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

