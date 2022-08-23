Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $435.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.04.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $401.21 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $321.15 and a one year high of $567.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $396.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.34. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.60.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,903. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

