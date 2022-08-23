Huntington National Bank Cuts Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Newmont were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 126,528.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,371,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,131,000 after buying an additional 11,362,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $489,639,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Newmont by 10,363.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,207,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,931,000 after buying an additional 2,186,752 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Newmont by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,979,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $680,941,000 after buying an additional 828,178 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Newmont by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,738,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,872,000 after buying an additional 807,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $43.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.64 and a 200 day moving average of $65.66. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $42.88 and a 1 year high of $86.37.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $744,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,732,830.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $202,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,613.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $744,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,732,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock worth $3,028,880. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

