Bank of Marin Has $1.55 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bank of Marin lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.1% of Bank of Marin’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,367,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 72,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,863,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $167.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.36 and its 200-day moving average is $174.54. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

