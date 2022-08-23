Huntington National Bank Has $182,000 Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PANW stock opened at $508.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.65, a PEG ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $503.60 and a 200-day moving average of $531.94. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $367.21 and a 1-year high of $640.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.72, for a total transaction of $2,128,367.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 236,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,486,273.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,150,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.72, for a total value of $2,128,367.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 236,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,486,273.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,805 shares of company stock valued at $419,078,584 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $629.67.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

