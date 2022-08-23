Huntington National Bank Sells 425 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

IWV opened at $239.28 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $209.16 and a twelve month high of $280.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.76 and a 200-day moving average of $240.93.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

