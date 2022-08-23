3,816 Shares in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,816 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total transaction of 65,334.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,969,151.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 29.31 per share, with a total value of 1,172,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 92,616 shares in the company, valued at 2,714,574.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total value of 65,334.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,969,151.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 4.0 %

Several equities analysts have commented on RIVN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $84.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 65.89.

Shares of RIVN stock opened at 33.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.60. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of 19.25 and a one year high of 179.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 31.89 and a 200 day moving average price of 38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.60.

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

