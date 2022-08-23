Huntington National Bank Purchases 1,035 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 324.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TAP. Citigroup upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Redburn Partners upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of TAP opened at $55.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.82. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.73.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.10%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

