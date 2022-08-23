Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,786 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $88,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,436,000 after acquiring an additional 81,523 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

NYSE JNJ opened at $167.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

