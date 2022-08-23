Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Krones (KRN)

Krones (ETR: KRN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/9/2022 – Krones was given a new €110.00 ($112.24) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/3/2022 – Krones was given a new €99.00 ($101.02) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In….

8/3/2022 – Krones was given a new €110.00 ($112.24) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/2/2022 – Krones was given a new €120.00 ($122.45) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

8/2/2022 – Krones was given a new €121.00 ($123.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/2/2022 – Krones was given a new €120.00 ($122.45) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

7/19/2022 – Krones was given a new €110.00 ($112.24) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/15/2022 – Krones was given a new €120.00 ($122.45) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

7/15/2022 – Krones was given a new €92.00 ($93.88) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In….

7/14/2022 – Krones was given a new €121.00 ($123.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Krones Stock Performance

KRN stock opened at €84.30 ($86.02) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €80.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €79.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 15.91. Krones AG has a 1-year low of €67.50 ($68.88) and a 1-year high of €99.60 ($101.63).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

