Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 234.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,745 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,447 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CM. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.73.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $51.22 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $45.09 and a one year high of $66.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.63 and a 200-day moving average of $56.05. The company has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 26.74%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.62%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

