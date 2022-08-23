Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,830 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.66% of Banner worth $13,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Banner by 6.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Banner by 5.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Banner by 188.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Banner during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Banner by 28.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on BANR shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Banner to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens raised Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

BANR opened at $62.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day moving average of $58.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $66.79.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.17. Banner had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 31.77%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

