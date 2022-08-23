Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $397,000 Stock Position in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Crane were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Crane by 229.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Crane by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 9,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CR. UBS Group cut their target price on Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Crane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

Crane Stock Down 2.1 %

CR stock opened at $101.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 1-year low of $82.14 and a 1-year high of $114.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. Crane had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $864.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $2,276,594.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,291.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

