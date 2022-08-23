New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 4,821 Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $6,491,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $5,886,000. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $4,539,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $1,578,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $1,453,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core Scientific

In other Core Scientific news, insider Darin Feinstein sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.07, for a total value of 1,535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,393,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 102,517,341.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,074,147 shares of company stock valued at $7,303,137 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Core Scientific Trading Down 2.4 %

CORZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Chardan Capital began coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Core Scientific to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Core Scientific from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Core Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 7.73.

Core Scientific stock opened at 2.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of 1.40 and a 12 month high of 14.98.

Core Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

