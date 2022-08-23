American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,473,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $504,180,000 after acquiring an additional 103,301 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,940,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,734,000 after buying an additional 152,866 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,792,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $383,476,000 after buying an additional 138,911 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,967,000 after buying an additional 58,455 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 611,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,015,000 after buying an additional 93,271 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Financial Group news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $41,028.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,205.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AFG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

AFG opened at $130.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.81. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.71 and a 1 year high of $152.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.29.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

