Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $659,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Aspen Technology to $182.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet lowered Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.20.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $215.13 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $122.29 and a one year high of $229.60. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 57.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 3.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.16.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

