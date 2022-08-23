Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Holdings Decreased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,982,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,793,000 after purchasing an additional 170,276 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $514,039,000 after purchasing an additional 58,409 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,775,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $424,695,000 after purchasing an additional 128,590 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,746,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,747,000 after purchasing an additional 91,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $263,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price target on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TSCO opened at $200.95 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.63.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 40.62%.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.