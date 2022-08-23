Argosy Minerals Limited (ASX:AGY) Insider Pietro De Leo Purchases 75,000 Shares

Argosy Minerals Limited (ASX:AGY – Get Rating) insider Pietro De Leo acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.39 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,875.00 ($20,192.31).
Pietro De Leo also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 3rd, Pietro De Leo 600,000 shares of Argosy Minerals stock.
Argosy Minerals Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 99.45, a quick ratio of 99.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Argosy Minerals Company Profile
Argosy Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of lithium projects in Australia and the United States. Its flagship project is the Rincon lithium project that covers an area of approximately 2,794 hectares of mining concessions located within the Salar del Rincon in Salta Province, Argentina.
Read More
- MarketBeat Podcast: Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio
- Should You Buy These Copper Stocks Ahead Of Monster Demand?
- Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
- Bed Bath & Beyond Meat: Is BYND the Next Big Short Squeeze?
- Denbury Rises On Rumor Of A Sale, But Lags Other Energy Names
Receive News & Ratings for Argosy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argosy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.