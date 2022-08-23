Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,288 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.
In other American Campus Communities news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $1,624,370.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,566 shares in the company, valued at $20,440,498.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
NYSE ACC opened at $65.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.84 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.01. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $65.46.
American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.
