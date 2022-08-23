Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,288 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Campus Communities

In other American Campus Communities news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $1,624,370.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,566 shares in the company, valued at $20,440,498.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Campus Communities Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial cut shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Argus cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Campus Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.59.

NYSE ACC opened at $65.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.84 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.01. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $65.46.

American Campus Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Articles

