Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 492 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,025,000 after purchasing an additional 168,802 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 911,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,876,000 after acquiring an additional 121,264 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,466,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,137,000 after acquiring an additional 58,861 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,202,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ CASY opened at $219.00 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $222.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.38.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.89.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

