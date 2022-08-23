Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SJI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,574,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,135,000 after purchasing an additional 211,127 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,229,000 after purchasing an additional 66,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 423,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after purchasing an additional 29,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJI opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $35.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

