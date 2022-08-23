Profund Advisors LLC Has $558,000 Stock Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LI. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth about $642,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 77,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 252,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 138,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,125,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,142,000 after purchasing an additional 361,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.69.

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of -616.88 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Li Auto Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $41.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.14 and its 200-day moving average is $29.00.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

