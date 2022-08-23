Profund Advisors LLC Sells 3,213 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,266 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 2.6 %

HBAN opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.20. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Argus raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $74,856.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,700.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,240 shares of company stock valued at $629,537 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

