Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $13,237,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $7,443,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRTX shares. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $216.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.54.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $75.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.85. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $195.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.24% and a negative net margin of 824.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 10,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $854,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $514,735.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

