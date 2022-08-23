Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,391 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 640,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 37,396 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 353,579 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 220,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 40,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0205 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is 8.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOK shares. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Nokia Oyj from €6.70 ($6.84) to €6.10 ($6.22) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cheuvreux lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nokia Oyj from €5.50 ($5.61) to €6.00 ($6.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.23.

About Nokia Oyj

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.