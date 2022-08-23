Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 2,121 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $132,432.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,509.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 1.3 %

KNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.94.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $54.76 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

See Also

