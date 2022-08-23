Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 33,202 Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,202 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of UP Fintech worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 54.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the first quarter worth $245,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 297,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 59,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UP Fintech Price Performance

UP Fintech stock opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $560.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average is $4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $15.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UP Fintech ( NASDAQ:TIGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.63 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TIGR. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UP Fintech from $5.40 to $5.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

UP Fintech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

Recommended Stories

