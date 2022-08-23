Profund Advisors LLC Has $522,000 Stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brightlight Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP now owns 732,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,984,000 after buying an additional 296,700 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,401,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,556,000 after buying an additional 1,475,300 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,233,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,563,000 after purchasing an additional 211,279 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Stock Down 0.7 %

PAAS stock opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $30.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.13.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.84%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAAS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Saturday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.