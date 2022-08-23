Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 51.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:SCI opened at $65.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.75 and a 200-day moving average of $66.94. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $57.27 and a 52 week high of $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.60%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $394.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 12,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $841,230.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,067,880.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 12,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $841,230.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,067,880.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $180,035.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,508,467 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

