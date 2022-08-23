ProShare Advisors LLC Has $7.03 Million Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,182 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $7,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $903,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEAK opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 67.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.69%.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.50 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.09.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

