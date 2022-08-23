ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 35,160 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 35,160 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $5,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,191,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,506 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,668.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,890,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,555 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,084,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 131.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,057,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 132.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,877,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,057 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRO stock opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

