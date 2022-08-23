ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 4,005 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $6,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SEDG. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 3.8 %

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $1,318,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,046,485.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,046,485.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,335 shares of company stock worth $5,423,569. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $288.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.86 and a 12-month high of $389.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.83, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.10.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

