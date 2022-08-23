Profund Advisors LLC Has $568,000 Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Avista by 41.3% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 15,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Avista during the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Avista by 8.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avista during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Avista by 3.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avista alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $54,212.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,340.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avista Trading Down 2.3 %

Separately, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Avista from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

NYSE:AVA opened at $43.60 on Tuesday. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $46.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day moving average is $43.29.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Avista had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.44%.

Avista Profile

(Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.