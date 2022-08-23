Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,287 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OC. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 20,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $1,592,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $119.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.92.

Owens Corning Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $86.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.51. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $178,344.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,580.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

