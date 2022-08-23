Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $5,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 17.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 32.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 1.2% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 147,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Hologic by 196.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 47,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in Hologic by 2.8% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 26,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $69.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.96. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.58 and a 52 week high of $81.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

