ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,611,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,530,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $702,596,000 after buying an additional 1,618,582 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,607,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,014,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,911,000 after buying an additional 718,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $111.36 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $153.76. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.61 and a 200-day moving average of $117.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.