Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 781 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 33.8% in the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 37,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 31.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 172,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,201,000 after acquiring an additional 41,751 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 12.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $546,000. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AGCO shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on AGCO in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AGCO from $141.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.50.

AGCO Stock Down 3.1 %

AGCO stock opened at $107.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $88.55 and a 1-year high of $150.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.38.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. AGCO had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 9.10%.

Insider Transactions at AGCO

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $99,064.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $99,064.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,063,817.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,393,333.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

