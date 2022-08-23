ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,818 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,496,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,183,000 after purchasing an additional 511,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,491,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,805,000 after purchasing an additional 174,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 771.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,090,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817,312 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,992,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,225,000 after purchasing an additional 57,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,802,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,041,000 after purchasing an additional 98,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,603. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,287,549. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $76.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.56%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

