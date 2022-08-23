ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,042 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $6,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Price Performance

Shares of QRVO opened at $99.45 on Tuesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.16 and a 1-year high of $192.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

QRVO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $126.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.55.

In related news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total value of $110,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,352.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $543,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,943.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total transaction of $110,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,352.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,602 shares of company stock worth $1,707,506 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.