ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,226 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $7,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,040,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,207,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,233,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,672,859,000 after purchasing an additional 171,570 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,280,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,590,000 after purchasing an additional 174,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,507,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,652,000 after purchasing an additional 265,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,747 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,498.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,115,983.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,535.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,498.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,586 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,059. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $106.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.37 and a 200-day moving average of $99.36. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.28. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

