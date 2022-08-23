Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Position Reduced by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ESS opened at $284.44 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.62 and a twelve month high of $363.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $272.18 and a 200-day moving average of $303.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $352.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $316.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $378.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.88.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

