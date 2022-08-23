Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,287,263 Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,287,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Paysafe at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,978,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,557,000 after buying an additional 74,284 shares during the last quarter. Caspian Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 4th quarter worth $6,139,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,158,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 721,444 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,142,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 433,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 927,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 132,253 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PSFE opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.69. Paysafe Limited has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $9.36.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSFE. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Paysafe from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Paysafe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Paysafe from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.44.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

