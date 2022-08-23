ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 55,033 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,033 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $6,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ HST opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $224,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,964,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

