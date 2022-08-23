ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 12,853 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,853 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $6,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,409,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,977,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,372,000 after acquiring an additional 558,053 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Yum! Brands by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,606,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $639,597,000 after acquiring an additional 483,359 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Yum! Brands by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,660,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,758,090,000 after acquiring an additional 399,872 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.46.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $114.74 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $108.37 and a one year high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.69%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

