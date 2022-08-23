ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,046 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,394,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,657,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,880,704,000 after buying an additional 466,966 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,983,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Republic Services by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,313,000 after buying an additional 363,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 15.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,192,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,079,000 after buying an additional 295,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,807 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of RSG opened at $146.35 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $148.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.61 and a 200-day moving average of $131.00.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.33.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

