ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,654 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $7,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,613,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,273,000 after purchasing an additional 615,832 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Gartner by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 795,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $266,089,000 after purchasing an additional 349,099 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,223,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,018,000 after buying an additional 268,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,400,000 after buying an additional 145,573 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IT. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.67.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $303.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $261.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.39 and a 52-week high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $1,691,392.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,799,114.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $1,691,392.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,799,114.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,590 shares in the company, valued at $11,877,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,540 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,227. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

