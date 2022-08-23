TD Asset Management Inc. Has $14.36 Million Holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 6,984.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Asana worth $14,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASAN. Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $97,555,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,513,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,491,000 after buying an additional 348,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Asana by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,043,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,373,000 after buying an additional 335,621 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Asana during the first quarter valued at about $8,118,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,462,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Asana alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASAN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Asana from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Asana Price Performance

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,088,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASAN opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.00. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. Asana had a negative return on equity of 144.13% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The company had revenue of $120.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asana Profile

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.