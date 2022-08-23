Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,863 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $7,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Expedia Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,583 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 31.5% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $65,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXPE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Partners upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $235.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.04.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

EXPE stock opened at $105.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.70 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.77) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

